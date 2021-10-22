Motor City: What more can I ask for?
The relaxing atmosphere in the Dubai neighbourhood has a therapeutic effect on not just residents, but also visitors.
I am an Indian expatriate and have been running a small company that imparts specialised knowledge to children.
Motor City has been home to us for the past seven years.
My husband and me and our two children are in love with our verdant neighbourhood.
It has a distinct charm that is hard to resist. I dare say that when it comes to pastoral tranquility, there are few places that measure up to our community.
Unlike most city dwellers, we don’t have to look for a weekend getaway to unwind.
Look no farther than our backyard for scenic surroundings.
The relaxing atmosphere has a therapeutic effect on not just residents, but also visitors.
I go for daily morning and evening walks around our community. The regimen has not just improved my overall health, but it has also helped me find camaraderie and a sense of belonging to the community.
We have a WhatsApp group, which we routinely use to exchange information, offer advice and provide assistance to one another.
Festivals such as Diwali, Eid and Christmas are celebrated with great fervour, since an overwhelming majority of the residents are from Southeast Asia.
Our neighbourhood is also child-friendly as there are several outdoor urban spaces, where the young minds can enjoy.
To top it all, we have all the amenities such as an array of restaurants, schools, clinics, gymnasiums and spas within walking distance. What more could one ask for?
(As told to Mariam Ali)
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: PE teacher acquitted of importing 199...
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Frenzy builds up as final run...
Australia and South Africa will get the ball rolling in... READ MORE
-
Europe
Muhammad is fifth most popular baby name in...
Variations like Mohammed and Mohammad also figured in the top 100... READ MORE
-
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
The quake was felt on Friday at 19.44. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police wins award for being 'happiest place ...
Happiness@Work Award recognises the happiest and most innovative... READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate speech
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end