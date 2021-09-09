Mohammed bin Rashid charity establishment sends aid aircraft to Afghanistan

Food supplies and various items of clothing were flown down to Afghanistan

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, a humanitarian aid aircraft loaded with food supplies, was sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment to Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Bumalha, Advisor to Sheikh Mohammed for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Establishment, said the aircraft is the first in a series of aid flights to go to Afghanistan.

The humanitarian effort aims to solve the food crisis in the country due to the current situation. Food materials and various items of clothing were flown down to Afghanistan, Bumalha said.

The establishment will send eight planes loaded with humanitarian aid. Each plane will carry about 15 tonnes of various food supplies totalling 120 tonnes, he added.

Bumalha thanked Dubai’s aviation authorities for helping transport the aid and supporting the establishment’s humanitarian efforts.