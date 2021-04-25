- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Moderate 5.5 earthquake recorded in Arabian Sea
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale in Arabian Sea at 10pm on Saturday.
According to the national Met department, NCM, the quake occurred at a depth of 10km.
-
Transport
Dubai to get four water transport lines this year
The four new lines will link Deira Night Market with Al Ghubaiba... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Police urge motorists to inspect vehicles...
It is during summer that vehicle fires increase significantly, which... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to lead global drive for innovations in...
Sheikh Mohammed unveils Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate... READ MORE
-
Government
Exclusive: How UAE's new body will protect human...
The NHRI will be responsible for human rights issues in the UAE, such ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli