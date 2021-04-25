News
Moderate 5.5 earthquake recorded in Arabian Sea

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 25, 2021

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale in Arabian Sea at 10pm on Saturday.

According to the national Met department, NCM, the quake occurred at a depth of 10km.




