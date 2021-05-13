Meet UAE's Eid Al Fitr 2021 babies

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 01.47 pm

Across the country, several other hospitals and families marked double celebrations on the first day of Eid.

At the stroke of midnight on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian expats Zyad Salovm and Viorika Petryshena welcomed their baby boy Daniel, a blessing on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

“We have been longing for the arrival of our baby since Viorika became pregnant. This is our fourth child,” said Salovm.

Just a couple of hours later, Emirati couple Nasser Rashed Salem Rashed Alkaabi and Wadhha Salem Ali Mohammed finally held their baby girl Mousa at the same facility, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

“We knew that the delivery would be happening around the Eid celebrations. However, we did not expect that baby Mousa would arrive on the day of Eid Al Fitr. We are truly blessed and will cherish this happiness forever,” said Nasser Alkaabi.

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at the hospital, confirmed that both mothers and babies are safe and well. “We at Burjeel Hospital are very happy for Salovm and Viorika on the birth of their baby boy. To be blessed with a baby on a special day is an incredible feeling,” he said.

In Dubai, Indian parents Faizy Khan and Rubeena Laeeq were blessed with a baby girl at Aster Hospital, Qusais. Khan said: “I cannot express my happiness in words. This is the most precious gift I got by God, that too on the day of Eid.”

Attending doctor Shuchita Meherishi, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, said: “I am very happy that the parents were blessed with a beautiful healthy baby on this auspicious occasion.”

In Ras Al Khaimah, Jordanian couple Saed Khursheed and Alaa Abu Hejleh welcomed their third child, baby girl Masa Saed Khursheed, at 2.24am at RAK Hospital.

A baby girl was also born to Dominican parents Dalia Mahmoud Salih Imam and Tariq Yousif Ahmed Redwan at the NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah.

An investor by profession, Redwan said: “We are proud parents to three children and our fourth is our precious baby girl. Our hearts are fuller for God’s grace and what an auspicious day to celebrate her birth. She has given us a reason to smile and a blessing to cherish.”

Indian parents Deepti and Rajesh Kumar had their second child, a baby girl, at the same hospital. Kumar said, “We are very thrilled and relieved for the safe delivery of our baby girl. Our experience has been smooth and the staff were very kind.”

Michael Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare, said: “The birth of a child is always a reason to celebrate but when it doubles with the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the happiness certainly knows no bounds. We pray that the babies continue to bring joy and remain a blessing for their families forever.”

