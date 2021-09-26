Meet UAE astronauts who will live in Mars-like conditions for 8-month mission
Astronauts Abdallah AlHammadi and Saleh AlAmeri set to begin eight-month mission in November at the NEK facility in Moscow
Members of the Crew One - the recently chosen two analogue astronauts, for the first time, opened up about their upcoming training in Moscow and the challenges that lay ahead.
Analogue astronauts, Abdallah AlHammadi and Saleh AlAmeri, shared insights about their training as part of the Emirates Space Simulation Project and their international training’s strategic roadmap during a virtual media briefing organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Sunday.
Also read: 2 years ago on this day: UAE's Hazza Al Mansouri blazed off to space
UAE's newest astronauts undergo 6-day scuba diving training
Their training is a part of the Emirates Space Simulation Project within the Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station (SIRIUS) 21/21 mission.
Shedding light on the challenges that lay ahead during their training in Moscow, Russia, Saleh AlAmeri said, “We have many challenges during, and before the mission. One of them is that in Moscow we will experience a new culture, language, and interact and deal with many people from various nationalities. So, that according to me is one of the biggest challenges. The other challenge is about conducting all the experiments successfully and completing the mission without having any injuries.”
Elucidating on what he will miss during the mission’s tenure, Saleh adds, “The most important thing that I will miss during the mission is the environment of the UAE, our families and friends and the MBRSC team. But we will be in contact with them during our free time.”
An eight-month international mission that’ll begin in November is set to be conducted at the NEK facility in Moscow. The SIRIUS series’ primary purpose is to understand the effects of isolation and confinement on the human body.
Recently, the two astronauts (one primary, one backup) were trained on how to construct and maintain the space facilities they will be using along with different pre-mission experiments.
During the mission, the Crew One astronauts will conduct over 60 different experiments across a wide range of physical, psychological, immunological, and other tests.
AlHammadi, opined, “Another challenge is to do the experiments successfully, get proper results, and transfer data for the use of the public.”
Shaikha AlFalasi, Science Lead, Analogue Mission, explained, “Experiments are not something out of the box, they are based on the mission. The bigger challenges are the medical implications of isolation, which are very hard on the human body. Take Covid-19 for instance. We were at home for a period of time and it was difficult for us mentally, and physically as well. So, there will be a lot of medical outcomes. Why is it eight months we are asked? That’s because a typical journey in outer space and going to Mars will range from seven to eight months. So that’s like a simulation of the actual mission, take off, landing etc. So that’s the objective of the mission’s scenario.”
-
Government
UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail, Dh500,000 fine for...
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000,... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Universities record 25% surge in...
Experts say Dubai is a coveted study destination because of its... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 5-lane drive-through PCR testing...
The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo 2020 operations ...
The mega event will begin its six-month run from October 1. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Maktoum pays tribute to late Sheikh Hamdan
Newly appointed finance minister shares photos after meeting his team READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 298 Covid-19 cases, 360 recoveries, 1 ...
The number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country till date is 82 ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline