Massive fire erupts in Abu Dhabi building
Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out from the rooftop of Mediclinic Al Mamora building in Al Nahyan area
A massive fire broke out at a building in Al Nahyan area of Abu Dhabi City on Thursday.
According to an eyewitness, the fire broke out from the rooftop of Mediclinic Al Mamora building, which is near Lulu Group headquarters.
“It is a major fire. We can see large plumes of smoke,” a resident said.
Teams of civil defence, police and ambulance rushed to the scene. The locality has been cordoned off.
However, it's not verified yet whether the fire broke out from Mediclinic Al Mamora or an adjacent building.
(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)
