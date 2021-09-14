Man reports robbery, gets charged for facilitating gambling
When officers arrived to investigate the theft, they found money, playing cards and credit cards at the place
A 23-year-old Chinese man who called the police to report robbery, ended up being charged with facilitating gambling.
The salesman called the cops on May 12 this year and when officers arrived to investigate the theft, they found money, playing cards and credit cards at his place.
“I arrived at the flat after a report was made and found the accused along with a woman who helped interpret his testimony because he didn’t speak any other language,” said an officer.
“He told us the theft happened while he and some of his friends were gambling.”
He told officers that a seven-member gang stormed into his apartment, assaulted him and his friends, and then ran away with Dh20,000 they stole from his flat.
The man sustained head injuries and sought treatment at the hospital.
Officers searching the apartment found 18 credit cards issued by different international banks, five boxes of playing cards, and other devices which they said were used for gambling.
Following this, the man was referred to prosecutors and then to court on charges of setting up his apartment at Dubai’s International City for gambling activities.
He denied the charge in court.
“As per law, a gambling place has to be set up for all sorts of customers which is a condition that investigations and evidence didn’t prove against my client,” said Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates, representing the defendant.
“No customers come to his apartment, it's only a number of friends while the sums of cash seized from my client, were not proven to be a result of gambling.”
Judges at Dubai Criminal Court acquitted the man from facilitating gambling.
The theft case is still ongoing.
