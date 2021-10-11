Look: UAE analog astronauts train to live in Mars-like conditions
Their 8-month mission will begin next month
UAE's analog astronauts are training hard to prepare for the Analog Mission, which will see them living in Mars-like conditions in near-total isolation for eight months.
The mission will commence next month. CrewOne members Abdalla Al Hammadi and Saleh Al Ameri's training involves docking a spacecraft with the International Space Station (ISS), driving a Lunar rover and participating in sports, along with taking medical, psychological and Russian language tests.
They will continue training in Russia from November onwards, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced on Monday.
The Analog Mission will be conducted at the NEK ground-based analog facility in Moscow. The crew participating in the UAE's first Analog Mission will have a primary and backup.
The mission is part of the Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station (SIRIUS) 20/21 and will focus on studying the effects of long-duration isolation and confinement on human psychology and physiology.
Experts said the UAE would be able to contribute to understanding the science behind such missions. The Analog Mission is seen as a bid to prepare the nation for more ambitious space exploration challenges, such as the Mars 2117 Programme.
