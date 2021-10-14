Look: Special Emirates A380 makes low flypast of Burj Khalifa to celebrate Expo 2020
The display on Thursday features several world records coming together
Several world records came together as a special plane made a low flypast of the Burj Khalifa on Thursday.
The uniquely decorated Emirates A380, the world's largest airliner, was captured flying by the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
Emirates Expo 2020 Dubai special livery A380 performs low flypasts over #Dubai— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 14, 2021
Image Courtesy: Instagram / dubai.uae.dxb pic.twitter.com/fsCgZ5mHfM
To add to the event's laurels, it was done to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai, dubbed the 'world's greatest show'.
