Look: Special Emirates A380 makes low flypast of Burj Khalifa to celebrate Expo 2020

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 14, 2021

The display on Thursday features several world records coming together

Several world records came together as a special plane made a low flypast of the Burj Khalifa on Thursday.

The uniquely decorated Emirates A380, the world's largest airliner, was captured flying by the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

To add to the event's laurels, it was done to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai, dubbed the 'world's greatest show'.




