Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse

A fire has broken out in a plastic materials warehouse in Deira, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze in the Port Said area, said the Dubai Media Office, which added that no injuries have been reported.

KT readers have been sharing photos and videos of thick, billowing clouds of black smoke issuing from the area.

In the videos, flames can be seen at the top of a building and sirens can be heard in the background.

Readers also reported traffic jams in the area due to the blaze.