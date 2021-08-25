Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
The accident occurred in the Port Said area
A fire has broken out in a plastic materials warehouse in Deira, Khaleej Times has learnt.
Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze in the Port Said area, said the Dubai Media Office, which added that no injuries have been reported.
KT readers have been sharing photos and videos of thick, billowing clouds of black smoke issuing from the area.
Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently dealing with a fire at a plastic materials warehouse in the Port Said area. No injuries reported from the incident.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 25, 2021
In the videos, flames can be seen at the top of a building and sirens can be heard in the background.
Readers also reported traffic jams in the area due to the blaze.
