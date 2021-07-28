Look: Dubai's Global Village announces new VIP experiences

The Global Village’s VIP entrance will be revamped before the 26th season begins on October 26. Organisers said the entrance at the Cultural Gate would “give the very best first impression to all those who love visiting in style”.

“Final touches are being made to plans to improve the Global Village VIP guest experience based on feedback collected throughout the season,” organisers added.

The attraction offers what is called the VIP packs that offer special privileges. In addition to VIP entry, special parking and a ‘wonder pass card’, this season, the packs would offer “exciting new benefits”.

The destination will open its doors to the world on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Season 26 will be on for 167 days, before it winds up on April 10, 2022.

Millions of UAE residents and tourists visit the multicultural family entertainment destination every year. The silver jubilee edition of Global Village had received 4.5 million visitors and also saw Global Village breaking 25 Guinness World Records.