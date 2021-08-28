News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Kabul evacuation: US diplomat praises UAE's hospitality

Anjana Sankar /Abu Dhabi
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 28, 2021
Afghans evacuated from Kabul airport at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi. — Photo by Ryan Lim

US organises charter flights in partnership with Etihad Airways to fly evacuees to Washington DC


Ethan Goldrich, Charge d’Affairs at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said the UAE has been ‘very hospitable’ in hosting the 5,000 Afghan evacuees at the Emirates Humanitarian City.

He said the US has organised the first charter flight in partnership with Etihad Airways to fly the evacuees to Washington DC on Saturday evening.

This will be the first of many such charter flights the US will operate through Etihad to fly the remaining evacuees to the US, Goldrich added.

He said the UAE is one of the transit points where the Afghan evacuees are being temporarily hosted before they are flown to the US.

The US diplomat who did not divulge information about how soon the evacuees will be flown out said the intention is to get them to US “as quickly as possible".

anjana@kaleejtimes.com

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210828&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829130&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 