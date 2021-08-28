Kabul evacuation: US diplomat praises UAE's hospitality

US organises charter flights in partnership with Etihad Airways to fly evacuees to Washington DC

Ethan Goldrich, Charge d’Affairs at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said the UAE has been ‘very hospitable’ in hosting the 5,000 Afghan evacuees at the Emirates Humanitarian City.

He said the US has organised the first charter flight in partnership with Etihad Airways to fly the evacuees to Washington DC on Saturday evening.

This will be the first of many such charter flights the US will operate through Etihad to fly the remaining evacuees to the US, Goldrich added.

He said the UAE is one of the transit points where the Afghan evacuees are being temporarily hosted before they are flown to the US.

The US diplomat who did not divulge information about how soon the evacuees will be flown out said the intention is to get them to US “as quickly as possible".

