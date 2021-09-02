Jobs in UAE: Latest vacancies with up to Dh20,000 salary
Healthcare, construction and other sectors have advertised are seeking qualified professionals
Companies from healthcare, construction and other sectors have advertised to recruit highly qualified professionals in the UAE.
Offering salaries between Dh5,000 to Dh20,000 per month, local companies are hiring a business strategist, registered nurse, medical coder, purchasing officer and marketing executives.
Below is the list of jobs and how candidates can apply:
>> Finance Business Strategist: A real estate company in Dubai is looking to fill a vacancy for a finance business strategist with five to seven-year experience. The company is offering Dh15,000 to Dh20,000 salary for the full-time job. Candidates should have experience in the full finance cycle, more than six years of entrepreneur experience and a degree in finance and business.
Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3t3HR7r
>> Registered Nurse: A healthcare company in Al Ain is hiring an experienced nurse, offering a salary up to Dh7,000 per month. The candidate should be registered with the Department of Health (DoH). The job is open to all nationalities and priority will be given to candidates willing to join immediately.
Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3teoMjn
>> Medical Coder: A healthcare company in Al Ain is recruiting a medical coder with two to five years of experience. The selected candidate will be offered Dh5,000 to Dh7,000 salary. The employee will review, analyse and ensure that the final diagnoses and procedures are valid and complete.
Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3mRTGg3
>> Purchasing Officer: A Dubai-based construction company is urgently looking to hire a purchasing officer with up to five years of experience. The candidate must have experience working with an aluminium and glass company, a good understanding of popular products in the industry, strong knowledge of industry market trends and excellent interpersonal and social skills.
Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3gKlPC4
>> Marketing Executive: A company in Abu Dhabi is looking to recruit a marketing executive for a full-time job. The person should have a good understanding of market research techniques, data analysis and statistics methods. Candidates should have a minimum of two years experience in the UAE, preferably in a third party inspection company.
Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/2V2bTvT
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the...
Hazy, hot conditions to prevail across the country; mercury to dip in ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai court turns down 'mentally ill' woman's...
Medical report proved the 38-year-old woman suffered from bipolar... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hospital ordered to pay doctor almost Dh50,...
The doctor also said that Dh3,000 had been deducted from her last... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Girl lodges complaint over...
UAE law: A child is entitled to be named suitably 'to avoid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rule for vaccinated...
Here is all you need to know about requirements for green list and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in...
The best birthday gift ever for the 31-year-old. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Emirati in her 60s uses social media to promote...
Umm Saeed has over 224,000 followers on Instagram. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Third dose of Pfizer vaccine in Dubai: All you...
The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is meant for moderately or... READ MORE
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla