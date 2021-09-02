Jobs in UAE: Latest vacancies with up to Dh20,000 salary

Healthcare, construction and other sectors have advertised are seeking qualified professionals

Companies from healthcare, construction and other sectors have advertised to recruit highly qualified professionals in the UAE.

Offering salaries between Dh5,000 to Dh20,000 per month, local companies are hiring a business strategist, registered nurse, medical coder, purchasing officer and marketing executives.

Below is the list of jobs and how candidates can apply:

>> Finance Business Strategist: A real estate company in Dubai is looking to fill a vacancy for a finance business strategist with five to seven-year experience. The company is offering Dh15,000 to Dh20,000 salary for the full-time job. Candidates should have experience in the full finance cycle, more than six years of entrepreneur experience and a degree in finance and business.

Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3t3HR7r

>> Registered Nurse: A healthcare company in Al Ain is hiring an experienced nurse, offering a salary up to Dh7,000 per month. The candidate should be registered with the Department of Health (DoH). The job is open to all nationalities and priority will be given to candidates willing to join immediately.

Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3teoMjn

>> Medical Coder: A healthcare company in Al Ain is recruiting a medical coder with two to five years of experience. The selected candidate will be offered Dh5,000 to Dh7,000 salary. The employee will review, analyse and ensure that the final diagnoses and procedures are valid and complete.

Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3mRTGg3

>> Purchasing Officer: A Dubai-based construction company is urgently looking to hire a purchasing officer with up to five years of experience. The candidate must have experience working with an aluminium and glass company, a good understanding of popular products in the industry, strong knowledge of industry market trends and excellent interpersonal and social skills.

Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/3gKlPC4

>> Marketing Executive: A company in Abu Dhabi is looking to recruit a marketing executive for a full-time job. The person should have a good understanding of market research techniques, data analysis and statistics methods. Candidates should have a minimum of two years experience in the UAE, preferably in a third party inspection company.

Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/2V2bTvT