News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Indian consulate celebrates anniversary of '365 days service'

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 2, 2021
Dr Aman Puri speaks at an event to mark the anniversary of Indian consulate's 365 days service initiative in Dubai. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Under the initiative, Indian mission in Dubai remained open even on weekends and holidays for emergency services


The Consulate-General of India in Dubai celebrated the first anniversary of its 365 days service initiative on Sunday. Since August 1, 2020, the Indian mission in Dubai has remained open for 365 days, seven days a week for emergency services, including weekends and public holidays.

Launched by Consul-General of India to Dubai Dr Aman Puri in 2020, the service has greatly benefitted the Indian diaspora in need of emergency services, especially during the weekends, an official with the consulate told Khaleej Times.

The event, which took place at the consulate premises, was attended by various Dubai government officials. Dr Puri praised the UAE government’s response to Covid-19 and the national vaccination campaign.

The official said: “We wanted to take this occasion to thank local authorities who have supported our efforts to assist Indians in Dubai.”

"Officials from the Dubai Police, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, with whom we have conducted several workshops regarding human trafficking, and members of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs were also present at the event," she said. “Members of the Maritime Transport Authority, the body that assists the issue of stranded seafarers were also present. We also thanked Indian community leaders,” the official stated.

Since last year, the Consulate-General of India in Dubai has remained open on all holidays, including weekends, for emergency services from 8am to 10am. The facility was extended for the issue of emergency requirements of travel documents such as passports, emergency certificates and visas, labour, and other exceptional cases.

Visitors can call the mission's 24x7 helpline numbers to ascertain the pre-requisite of supporting documents for emergency services, to ensure they fall into the category of emergency services, which cannot be postponed to the next working day of the consulate.

“As an extended feature, we have also moved the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) into the consulate premises, which too has been an important instrument in assisting Indian expatriates in need,” the official added.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for over ten years. For Khaleej Times, she covers NRI affairs, civil aviation, and immigration issues among other things. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing her MA in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves food, and is mom to an over-enthusiastic Labrador retriever. Tweet at her @shootsprintrite.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210802&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809809&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 