Indian consulate celebrates anniversary of '365 days service'
Under the initiative, Indian mission in Dubai remained open even on weekends and holidays for emergency services
The Consulate-General of India in Dubai celebrated the first anniversary of its 365 days service initiative on Sunday. Since August 1, 2020, the Indian mission in Dubai has remained open for 365 days, seven days a week for emergency services, including weekends and public holidays.
Launched by Consul-General of India to Dubai Dr Aman Puri in 2020, the service has greatly benefitted the Indian diaspora in need of emergency services, especially during the weekends, an official with the consulate told Khaleej Times.
The event, which took place at the consulate premises, was attended by various Dubai government officials. Dr Puri praised the UAE government’s response to Covid-19 and the national vaccination campaign.
The official said: “We wanted to take this occasion to thank local authorities who have supported our efforts to assist Indians in Dubai.”
"Officials from the Dubai Police, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, with whom we have conducted several workshops regarding human trafficking, and members of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs were also present at the event," she said. “Members of the Maritime Transport Authority, the body that assists the issue of stranded seafarers were also present. We also thanked Indian community leaders,” the official stated.
Since last year, the Consulate-General of India in Dubai has remained open on all holidays, including weekends, for emergency services from 8am to 10am. The facility was extended for the issue of emergency requirements of travel documents such as passports, emergency certificates and visas, labour, and other exceptional cases.
Visitors can call the mission's 24x7 helpline numbers to ascertain the pre-requisite of supporting documents for emergency services, to ensure they fall into the category of emergency services, which cannot be postponed to the next working day of the consulate.
“As an extended feature, we have also moved the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) into the consulate premises, which too has been an important instrument in assisting Indian expatriates in need,” the official added.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
