IMG Worlds of Adventure celebrates Eid Al Adha, DSS with summer festival

Now's the perfect time to visit IMG Worlds of Adventure as the super-fun indoor theme park hosts its great summer festival alongside family entertainment for Eid Al Adha and Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) – all under one roof!

The venue's special Eid celebrations offer endless and extravagant entertainment in a beautiful and fully cooled environment that features some of the city's most exciting rides and more. One of the highlights of this year's DSS line-up will be the Extravagance Sway Dance, an aerial show held at IMG Worlds of Adventure from July 19 to 28.

Visitors can enjoy of up to 50 per cent off at all retail outlets at IMG Worlds of Adventures with great prizes up for grabs and a lucky dip offering instant discounts. That's not all. As part of the IMG & DSS Raffle Draw, guests can win an annual pass with unlimited access to all the rides and attractions all year long. To take part in the IMG & DSS Raffle Draw, guests must drop a coupon in a raffle box. Winners are announced daily at 3pm and 8pm.

Throughout the summer, IMG Worlds of Adventures will host family entertainment including the Maskara Festival Dance Show, the Summer Beach Dance, Caveman VS Dinosaurs and African Drummers. There will also be roving performers ranging from creepy clowns to carnival dancers plus stilt walkers, unicyclists, jugglers and mimes.

Guests at IMG Worlds of Adventures can dine at restaurants serving a wide range of delicious cuisines from around the world, watch live performances, including magic shows and check out the Character Park Parade featuring Modesh & Dana, Cartoon Network characters, Marvel superheroes plus many more. There’re also super fun photo opportunities for guests who escape the heat and visit the indoor beach at IMG Worlds of Adventures.

Summer is the ideal time of year to visit IMG Worlds of Adventures, with theme park lovers and thrill-seekers able enjoy their favourite rides and attractions, eat at tasty F&B outlets or shop for unique products featuring their favourite characters and much more.

Extended park timing: 12pm to 10pm (July 18 to 24, 2021).