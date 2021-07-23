ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate (CISCE) has confirmed that the ICSE and ISC results will be released on July 24, at 3 pm (India time).
"The results of the Grade 10 and Grade 12 year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3 pm," the CISCE said in a press release posted on its official website.
The results will be available on the official website of the Council and through SMS. The tabulations for registers will be made available for schools through the Careers portal," the CISCE stated the note.
Schools can access the results through the Careers portal of the Council using the principal's login details, while students can log on to cisce.org, results.cisce.org to download the result.
Rechecking of marks is not permitted this year, as students have been given imputed marks, CISCE said.
