News
Logo
 
HOME > News

ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 23, 2021
File photo

Results will be available on the official website of the Council.


The Council for the Indian School Certificate (CISCE) has confirmed that the ICSE and ISC results will be released on July 24, at 3 pm (India time).

"The results of the Grade 10 and Grade 12 year 2021 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3 pm," the CISCE said in a press release posted on its official website.

The results will be available on the official website of the Council and through SMS. The tabulations for registers will be made available for schools through the Careers portal," the CISCE stated the note.

Schools can access the results through the Careers portal of the Council using the principal's login details, while students can log on to cisce.org, results.cisce.org to download the result.

Rechecking of marks is not permitted this year, as students have been given imputed marks, CISCE said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/icse-isc-board-results-to-be-announced-tomorrow macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 