News
Logo
 
HOME > News

ICA denies report on exemptions for residency law violators

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 7, 2021
File photot

Authority urges residents to refrain from posting or circulating the fake report.


The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has denied a social media report about exemptions being offered to violators of foreigners' entry and residency laws.

The authority said the deadlines mentioned in the social media report were issued earlier.

Taking to Twitter, the authority urged residents to refrain from posting or circulating the fake report.

It also stressed on the importance of abiding by the residency laws of the country.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210707&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709210&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 