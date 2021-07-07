ICA denies report on exemptions for residency law violators

Authority urges residents to refrain from posting or circulating the fake report.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has denied a social media report about exemptions being offered to violators of foreigners' entry and residency laws.

The authority said the deadlines mentioned in the social media report were issued earlier.

Taking to Twitter, the authority urged residents to refrain from posting or circulating the fake report.

It also stressed on the importance of abiding by the residency laws of the country.