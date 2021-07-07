ICA denies report on exemptions for residency law violators
Authority urges residents to refrain from posting or circulating the fake report.
The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has denied a social media report about exemptions being offered to violators of foreigners' entry and residency laws.
The authority said the deadlines mentioned in the social media report were issued earlier.
Taking to Twitter, the authority urged residents to refrain from posting or circulating the fake report.
It also stressed on the importance of abiding by the residency laws of the country.
!— Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) July 7, 2021
Notification!
_____#___#_ #IdentityandCitizenship#_ #_ #ICAUAESmart #ICAUAE #eServices #SmartServices #Go_digital pic.twitter.com/biC34nUMFt
-
News
UAE: Indian student dies in road accident as car...
He passed away on the way to the hospital. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai cabbies thrilled with nameplate honour
RTA also offers complimentary air tickets to select drivers to bring... READ MORE
-
Education
Photos: UAE student tops exam results with 99.1%...
She topped the general programme in private education, with a result... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Golden Visa: New Abu Dhabi entity to offer...
Abu Dhabi Residents Office aims to boost city’s reputation as... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Federer crashes out to cast doubt on...
It was Federer's first straight sets loss at Wimbledon since 2002 READ MORE
-
PM Modi cabinet 2.0: Many ministries get new faces
First-time minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has got Railways, IT and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian student dies in road accident as car...
He passed away on the way to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: ICA denies report on exemptions for...
Authority urges residents to refrain from posting or circulating the... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says