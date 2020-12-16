News
Logo
 
HOME > News

How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel stay

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on December 16, 2020
(File photo)

Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance.

Emirates airline recently announced a free hotel stay scheme for passengers to Dubai. Economy class passengers get a one-night stay, while premium class fliers get two nights.

Customers who book return tickets to Dubai from December 2 to 23 for travel from December 6, 2020, to February 28, 2021, will be eligible for the complimentary stays at the JW Marriot Marquis in Dubai.

Emirates said passengers will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. The airline has explained how passengers can avail of the offer:

>> Booking must be made at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

>> Booking must be e-mailed to emiratesoffer@emirates.com.

>> It must have a confirmed booking number.

>> Names, phone number and email of all the passengers in the booking must be mentioned.

>> Emirates will then email the hotel confirmation.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209359&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 