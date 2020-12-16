How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel stay

Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance.

Emirates airline recently announced a free hotel stay scheme for passengers to Dubai. Economy class passengers get a one-night stay, while premium class fliers get two nights.

Customers who book return tickets to Dubai from December 2 to 23 for travel from December 6, 2020, to February 28, 2021, will be eligible for the complimentary stays at the JW Marriot Marquis in Dubai.

Emirates said passengers will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. The airline has explained how passengers can avail of the offer:

>> Booking must be made at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

>> Booking must be e-mailed to emiratesoffer@emirates.com.

>> It must have a confirmed booking number.

>> Names, phone number and email of all the passengers in the booking must be mentioned.

>> Emirates will then email the hotel confirmation.

