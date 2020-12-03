Hope probe: Sheikh Mohammed tweets latest Mars photo
135 million km to go before it reaches Red Planet.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday tweeted a photo of Mars taken by the country’s Hope probe.
: ... .. pic.twitter.com/Q2A3hePXfH— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 3, 2020
Now past its halfway mark, Hope has only 135 million km to go before it enters the Martian orbit on February 9, 2021, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. The probe’s arrival date was first revealed in November. It will reach Mars at exactly 7.42pm.
Cruise phase
Hope is currently in its cruise phase. During this time, the operations team at the ground station at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai periodically monitors the state of the probe. It is in contact with the spacecraft two to three times a week, to check the subsystems health, calibrate the interments, and understand its performance.
This phase also includes monitoring the probe’s flight path by conducting a series of trajectory correction manoeuvres (TCMs). The project team conducted two successful manoeuvres previously, in addition to a more recent one, which is the third in the probe’s trip to Mars. Currently the team is back to the 24-hour contact schedule to prepare for the next phase.
Following the cruise phase, the probe will enter the mission orbit insertion (MOI) phase. At this time, the team will focus on safely entering a capture orbit around Mars. This process requires slowing down the probe, and nearly 50 per cent of the fuel will be used to do so.
The transition to science phase begins at the end of MOI and will last until the observatory is in an acceptable science orbit and the commissioning is complete. The spacecraft’s capture orbit will take it as close as 1,000km above Mars’ surface.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New-normal classrooms for kids of...
Bi-weekly Covid-19 tests for all teachers and staff have also been... READ MORE
-
Education
Global Teacher Prize 2020: Indian teacher wins $1 ...
Disale made an extraordinary announcement that he will share half the ... READ MORE
-
Education
2021 board exams will be held in written mode,...
The dates of examination, however, have not been decided yet,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather warning: Fog and poor visibility...
The weather bureau says the mercury will hit a high of 31 degrees in... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews