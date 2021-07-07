Hend Al Otaiba is UAE's new ambassador to France
New UAE ambassadors to Poland, Kazakhstan and the Philippines also take oath.
Hend Al Otaiba has been appointed as the UAE’s next ambassador to France.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday swore in Al Otaiba, along with a number of other ambassadors, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
New UAE ambassadors to Poland, Kazakhstan and the Philippines have also taken their oath, while the new foreign ambassadors of Turkey, Fiji and Tuvalu presented their credentials to Sheikh Mohammed.
“Our ambassadors will play a vital role in representing our development projects and policies overseas,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Al Otaiba also tweeted about the appointment by posting a photo from the ceremony.
“It is an honour and a privilege to be sworn in as the UAE’s next ambassador to the French Republic, in front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. The UAE-France relationship is one of the strongest and most important we have, and I will work tirelessly to advance it during my time in Paris,” she posted.
Previously, Al Otaiba was the director of strategic communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. She is responsible for representing the country’s foreign policies and overseeing the communications efforts of the UAE’s diplomatic missions.
Taking their oath before Sheikh Mohammed were the UAE Ambassador to France Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba; Ambassador to Poland, Dr Iman Ahmed Mohammed Al Salami; Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Dr Muhammad Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi; and the Ambassador to the Philippines, Muhammad Obaid Salem Al Qattam Al Zaabi. Presenting their credentials to the Dubai Ruler were Naybuti Katunita Bua, Ambassador of Fiji; Onisi Makui Simati, Ambassador of Tuvalu; and Tucay Tunshir, Ambassador of Turkey.
The Vice-President wished the new ambassadors success in their roles.
