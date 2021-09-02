UAE to announce 50 new national projects in September
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement on Twitter.
As many as 50 new national projects will be announced in the UAE in September, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Thursday.
"The UAE does not have the luxury of time, and does not wait for global conditions to decide its future. She makes it herself," the Vice President said on Twitter.
The projects will be announced starting September 5, he added.
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 2, 2021
In a simultaneous tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, urged "the people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future".
"50 new national projects will be announced this month, extending our development journey for generations to come," the Crown Prince said in his tweet.
— (@MohamedBinZayed) September 2, 2021
