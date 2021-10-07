UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh Mohammed
Dh600 billion investment in clean energy announced.
The UAE has announced a project to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said institutions in the country would "work as one team" to achieve the project's ambitious goals.
The UAE will invest over Dh600 billion in clean and renewable energy till 2050 and "play a global role in combating climate change", Sheikh Mohammed posted on Twitter.
2050 .. .. 600 2050
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Forces, also took to Twitter to comment about the initiative.
"The Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative is consistent with the longstanding vision of the UAE and its people to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts while supporting economic and human development both at home and around the world," he tweeted.
"The Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative is consistent with the longstanding vision of the UAE and its people to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts while supporting economic and human development both at home and around the world."
