UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting hygiene rules

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 31, 2021

Three violations were detected in 6 weeks and no efforts were made to amend them, authorities say


A restaurant, which is located in Al Ain industrial city, has been shut down by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) for flouting hygiene norms amid Covid-19.

Adafsa said it has issued the order to shut the "Quick Stop" restaurant for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 and its subsequent regulations on protecting public health.

Adafsa inspectors had found that the errant restaurant authorities were guilty of repeated violations, including selling and displaying food items in an open area and under the direct rays of the scorching midday summer sun, which led to its closure order.

The restaurant’s kitchen also lacked the minimum food safety standards, the authorities found.

Adafsa inspectors came across three violations against the restaurant in six weeks.

Adafsa has maintained that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are rectified and the restaurant complies with all the norms to ensure public health safety.

The public has been urged to report any violations to the Abu Dhabi government such as anomalies in food outlets and suspicious contents in food products. The complainants can call on the government's toll-free number (800555) to ensure legal action can be taken against errant food outlets.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

