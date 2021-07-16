UAE leaders offer condolences to German President and Chancellor over flood victims
Massive floods hit the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany, and Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, on the victims of the massive flooding that hit the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the German leaders.
