UAE: Indian businessman, who started with Dh1,200 salary, gets Golden Visa

In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in general trading business.

Al Ain-based Indian expat Satish Jaisinghani, who is a salesman turned businessman, has received the 10-year UAE Golden Visa. Jaisinghani runs a medical supplies firm and a production unit of uniforms for hospital staff, among others in the Garden City of the UAE.

Jaisinghani, a 62-year-old grandfather, had a humble start to his career in the UAE in 1984. He started off with a monthly salary of Dh1,200. Fast-forward 37 years, he now manages multiple companies in different sectors.

“I began as a sales representative at a printing press in Abu Dhabi. Although my salary was less, the responsibilities were comparatively higher. Working in the corporate culture for 17 years was a learning curve for me to start my own business,” he said.

In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in general trading business. Two years later, he entered the textile industry with a showroom for kandora and other garments. Both businesses did well and became stepping stones for establishing a manufacturing unit for uniforms in 2004 - International Uniforms.

Once his elder son Rohit completed his Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D), Jaisinghani ventured into the medical supplies industry.

“In 2012, Kiwi Medical Supplies was born. My son joined the company, which has become one of the leading suppliers of surgical and sterilisation products in the country, specifically catering to the central sterile supply department (CSSD) of the hospital that is crucial for conducting safe surgeries,” Jaisinghani said.

His younger son Nikhil joined him after getting a Bachelor of Business Administration. “Nikhil spearheaded the new company, RAM Computer Technologies, which had interests in IT infrastructure.”

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the availability of medical surgical resources from abroad became scarce, Jaisinghani started his own manufacturing unit in Al Ain.

“Necessity is the mother of invention. Scarcity of resources made us start our own manufacturing unit, Kent Surgical Industries. This is in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s ‘Make in Abu Dhabi’ initiative. We laid the foundation of the unit last year and further development is in process. We also distributed masks to frontline workers.”

After long years of doing business successfully, Jaisinghani is in love with the UAE and hence applied for the Golden Visa, which he received last week.

“I have an investor visa. I am grateful to the government and leadership for helping me reach every milestone of my life. Any person with honesty, hard work and determination can succeed in this country and achieve their dreams.”