UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18.
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has announced the launch of a 'green visa'. He also announced a freelance visa.
Green visas are work permits with residency for pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals. Freelance visa will help people work independently.
Green visa holders can sponsor their sons' visas till they turn 25. Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18.
Green visa holders can also sponsor their parents.
This came as ministers and top officials got together in Dubai to announce the first set of 50 new projects that will usher in the next phase of growth for the country.
Called Projects of the 50, they build on the successes of the past 50 years and chart an ambitious path for the next 50.
The ambitious scheme was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, last week.
