UAE does not wait for the future, says Sheikh Mohammed as ‘projects of the 50’ are announced

The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement on Twitter.

The UAE will start the new season of the Year of the 50th with 50 grand projects. Called ‘projects of the 50’, they build on the successes of the past 50 years and chart an ambitious path for the next 50.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, jointly announced the launch of a “bold new series of national strategic projects”.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on Thursday: “We will announce a series of 50 significant economic projects starting from September 5 to lead the next phase of growth.

“The UAE does not wait for the future, it shapes its own future.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed added that the projects would extend the UAE’s development journey for generations to come.

“The people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future.”

The projects will lay the foundations for a new era of growth for the UAE – both domestically and internationally.

They aim to advance the UAE’s economy, a top national priority, to ensure a decent life for citizens and residents; double the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI); and boost the UAE’s status as an incubator for talents and investors from all over the world.

“They aim to transform the UAE into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and areas of creativity and innovation, positioning the UAE as a land of opportunities and a destination for those seeking a global testbed of bold and successful ideas,” the UAE Government Media Office said.

The projects will cover economic and social development, focusing on entrepreneurship, the digital and circular economies, and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“With these multiple specialisations, the initiative reinforces the goals of economic diversification to broaden the base of the national economy and expand the sources of total income,” the media office added.

The economic and developmental projects are designed to “establish the UAE’s regional and international status as a major economic hub and a champion of excellence”. A competitive business environment will attract investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and talents from across the world.

“All efforts are focused on the goal of fostering a knowledge economy and turning the UAE into a laboratory for bold ideas and groundbreaking projects to boost the UAE as a successful global nation.”

