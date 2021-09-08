UAE: Four typing offices shut down for flouting rules

ADJD urges people to use digital channels to submit applications.

Four typing offices at Abu Dhabi courts have been shutdown and their services to customers suspended for flouting rules.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) on Wednesday said it has ordered the shut down of working systems for the four typing offices, through which judicial and legal applications are submitted, for non-compliance of operational requirements and standards.

Officials said the typing offices had repeatedly violated regulations.

The ADJD pointed out that the submission of judicial and legal applications through the typing offices is an optional route for court users - with some preferring to submit applications themselves to benefit from the services as these offices, which are operated and managed by the private sector, provide assistance in filling applications and registeration.

The judicial department has called on people to use digital channels to submit their applications through its website and application - take advantage of existing guidelines and support channels to facilitate general access to services, as part of the launch of the new strategic plan 2021-2023.

