UAE Commemoration Day: Sheikh Mohammed attends Abu Dhabi ceremony

The ceremony was also attended by officials of the families of martyrs and frontline heroes who lost their lives battling Covid-19.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday attended the ‘Commemoration Day’ ceremony at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Others present at the ceremony included Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The arrival of Sheikh Mohammed marked the commencement of the official Commemoration Day ceremony. His Highness then proceeded to the Martyr’s Monument as an army band played. This was followed by a 21-gun salute.

His Highness placed wreaths in front of the monument as a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices made by the country’s martyrs. Afterwards, the UAE’s national anthem was played.

Sheikh Mohammed honoured the families of several martyrs and presented them with the ‘Martyr’s Medal’ to honour their sacrifices for the nation.

The medals were presented to the mother of martyr Ahmed Omar, the father of martyr Ali Alsaadi, the brother of martyr Mohamed Alabdouli and the father of martyr Tariq Albaloushi.

Earlier in the day, the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed that frontline heroes who lost their lives fighting Covid-19 be honoured with the ‘Fallen Frontline Heroes Order’.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid presented the ‘Fallen Frontline Heroes Order’ to the families of Dr Sudhir Rambhau Washimkar and Dr Bassam Bernieh at the ceremony while Dr Muhammad Usman Khan, Ahmed Al Sebaei, Anvar Ali, and nurses Lezly Orione and Marlon Jimenea were honoured posthumously with the Order.

At the event, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) delivered the ‘Commemoration Day’ speech, in which he highlighted the noble qualities displayed by the martyrs. Ghobash said their sacrifices will always be a source of pride for Emiratis. He affirmed that their heroic actions will forever be etched in the nation’s history and in our hearts.

Ghobash further said the martyrs have set the highest example of patriotism and courage. These virtues were instilled in us by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, so that the UAE flag always flies high, he noted.

The FNC Speaker said that the same spirit of sacrifice and bravery can be seen in the efforts of frontlines workers, who have worked tirelessly to contain the pandemic, guided by the leadership’s commitment to rapidly return the nation back to normalcy.

Ghobash also expressed his gratitude to the families of martyrs who have displayed exceptional patriotism and loyalty towards the nation. He also hailed members of the armed forces for their valiant efforts to protect the nation.

UAE Air Force aircraft flew over Wahat Al Karama to honour the sacrifices and heroism of the country’s martyrs.