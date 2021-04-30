- EVENTS
UAE celebrates Zayed the humanitarian on May 1
The day is an annual occasion that shows how Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy lives on.
The UAE is marking Zayed Humanitarian Day on May 1, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, corresponding to the death anniversary of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Zayed Humanitarian Day is an annual occasion that shows how Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy lives on through the UAE’s countless initiatives and campaigns that have been touching the lives of millions of people.
For the second year in a row, the day comes while the world is experiencing exceptional circumstances as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling for stronger solidarity.
During the pandemic, the UAE has affirmed its commitment to Sheikh Zayed’s vision and humanitarian spirit by helping the countries of the world in tiding over the crisis. It has so far sent 2,000 tonnes of medical aid to 130 countries, as part of its efforts to spread and create hope around the world.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, affirmed that the UAE is among the most efficient countries in dealing with the Covid pandemic, enabling it to help the world in the face of challenges.
“These achievements are a natural result of...a long journey of giving and generosity, the foundations of which were laid by Sheikh Zayed,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that as the country continued to lend a hand to the less fortunate, the legacy of the Founding Father remained alive in Emiratis’ hearts.
Buhumaid noted that the ministry is determined to live by his example as it implements several sustainable initiatives during the holy month. — Wam
