New initiative a boost for UAE’s global tourism hub goal

UAE Nation Brand seeks to carve out newunified tourism identity for the country

Dubai, and the UAE, will continue to host a growing number of travellers from across the world, as a result of the new unified tourism identity, launched as part of the UAE Nation Brand.

Approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the new unified tourism identity will establish the UAE’s status as an ideal tourist destination at home and abroad, and to share its inspiring story with the world.

Sheikh Mohammed said that promoting the UAE as a single tourist destination with diverse attractions and experiences would boost the country’s tourism sector, as an integral part of the national economy. “Working as one team in the tourism sector will bring long-term benefits to every part of the UAE and boost our status globally as a single destination that offers rich and diverse experiences. Each of the seven emirates features rich tourist experiences, massive resources and cultural, archaeological and architectural treasures. We aim to unify our efforts to maximise returns,” he said.

Several tourism and hospitality experts hailed the new strategy and the role that it will play in aiding the tourism sector’s recovery from the raging novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, we’ve learnt that ‘together’ is the only way forward. Dubai’s leadership has paved the way with a new unified tourism identity, as part of the UAE Nation Brand, to bolster the country’s credentials, as an ideal tourist destination locally and globally, and to share its inspiring story with the world,” said Shahram Shamsee, chief executive officer (CEO), Merex Investment, a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Brookfield Asset Management, which owns and operates several retail assets, including The Beach, City Walk and La Mer.

“Today, it’s more important than ever before for destination operators to work hand in hand with our key authorities, partners and tenants to maximise prospects in the context of the new business reality,” he said.

“City Walk, The Beach, and La Mer are ideal locations to enjoy Dubai’s winter. From alfresco and terrace dining to perfect beach days and relaxed shopping, each destination aligns perfectly with the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign that aims to capitalise on the most pleasant time of the year,” he added.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), noted that the strategy would reinforce the UAE’s tourism position among other global hubs.

“The announcement of the new unified tourism identity, under the UAE Nation Brand and the new UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism by Sheikh Mohammed supports our initiatives and efforts in developing world-class destinations and luxurious hospitality projects across the emirate of Sharjah, which also contribute to Sharjah Vision 2021,” he said.

“This new step goes a long way in strengthening the UAE’s status as a leading destination for tourism -- both locally and globally. Shurooq looks forward to welcoming UAE residents and overseas visitors to explore numerous areas of interest in the emirate, including historic and modern. They contribute to the UAE’s overarching appeal,” he added.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com