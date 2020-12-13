World’s coolest winter in UAE: 7 must-visit spots from 7 emirates Web report Published on December 13, 2020 at 15.07

Sheikh Mohammed has invited one and all to explore “the spirit of the country”

1 of 8 With the launch of the UAE’s first federal domestic tourism campaign on Wednesday, the hunt for the best local spots is officially on.

Titled 'World's Coolest Winter', the announcement was an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to residents and citizens alike to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.

“The UAE's winter is the most beautiful in the world,” said the UAE Vice-President. “Like everything else in the UAE, we aim to make every winter the best in the world.”

Take a look at some of the well-known — and little-known — haunts around the country that deserve a drive down, if you haven’t been there already. — Photos: Alamy.com/ae and KT archive

2 of 8 1. Abu Dhabi Fossil Dunes

You don’t have to be a fan of archaeology to appreciate the stunning beauty of these unique rock formations. Located in Al Wathba, these all-natural wonders are made of wind-swept sand that calcified over time. The site is open at all times, and makes for fantastic Instagram opportunities. Just be careful not to disturb the structures or litter the surroundings!

3 of 8 2. Hatta Dam, Dubai

Aqua blue waters, rugged mountains and fantastic weather — can you possibly ask for more? From kayaks to pedal bikes to electric boats, there are plenty of ways to explore the beauty of these still waters, surrounded by the majesty of the mountains. Dubai is well known for several world-first tourist attractions — but this is one way to enjoy the more natural splendour that the emirate has to offer.

4 of 8 3. Al Rafisah Dam, Khor Fakkan

Make a little detour on the Sharjah-Khor Fakkan highway to this serene site, where families can enjoy mini boating trips or just a little picnic. The area is also populated by ducks that you can feed, making for great fun for little ones.

5 of 8 4. Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Best known as UAE’s highest peak, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better vantage point for spectacular views. Take a scenic drive up the Hajar mountain range, opt to hike through its breathtaking vistas, or zip right over them at nearly 1,700m above sea level and speeds of 60-150kmph, thanks to their recently-launched zipline tours.

6 of 8 5. Umm Al Quwain mangroves

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and explore the picturesque mangroves of this little emirate. Visitors can opt for kayaking or standup paddling for a chance to encounter diverse indigenous wildlife — from herons to cormorants, egrets and flamingos. A great place for amateur photographers to build up on those shutterbug skills too.

7 of 8 6. Snoopy Island, Fujairah

Clear waters make this little getaway spot brilliant for snorkelling with a variety of sea creatures swimming next to you — not to mention, exploring its beautiful coral reefs. The rocky marine outcrop is about two hours from Dubai, and gets its name from the iconic image of everyone’s favourite beagle, Snoopy (from the comic strip Peanuts), lying on his back atop his doghouse.