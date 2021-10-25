Maktoum bin Mohammed arrives in Riyadh to attend ‘The Middle East Green Initiative Summit'
The initiative was launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with an aim to protect nature and the planet.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance headed the high-level UAE delegation to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, to participate in the Green Middle East Initiative Summit.
" ".https://t.co/XnXcgBD9jr pic.twitter.com/1tsRH7roJy— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 25, 2021
On arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Sheikh Maktoum and the UAE delegation was warmly welcomed to Saudi Arabia, their second home, by His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, and a number of their Royal Highnesses and senior government officials.
The UAE delegation to the summit included: Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Summit is an extension of the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum and the ancillary event, Youth Green Summit, both addressing Saudi Arabia’s climate pledges as well as the initiatives that will shape the country’s sustainable future.
Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman had launched SGI Forum on October 23 by doubling the targets set for reducing carbon emissions, as well as setting out goals for increasing protected areas in Saudi Arabia to 30 per cent and planting 10 billion trees.
-
Government
Maktoum bin Mohammed arrives in Riyadh to attend...
The initiative was launched by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang jailed for grocery shop robbery and...
CID officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area to identify and arrest ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE, Israel MoU to recognise vaccination...
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dip in temperature over the coming...
Fog alert issued for parts of the country on Monday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler's art collection to be showcased at...
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to conduct nuclear emergency exercise drill
700 people in Al Dhafra area along with local organisations will take ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates to hire over 6,000 staff in the next 6...
In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit... READ MORE
-
MENA
Sudan's General Burhan declares state of emergency
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Business
Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Mahzooz announces new top prizes
24 October 2021
Sports
T20 World Cup: When, where to watch India-Pakistan match