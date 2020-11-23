Israel cabinet approves visa exemption agreement with UAE
UAE citizens will soon be able to travel to Israel without the need for a visa for a maximum of 90 days.
Israeli cabinet has approved visa exemption agreement with the UAE, allowing the UAE citizens to travel to the Jewish state without prior approval for visa.
Bejamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, praised the deal with the UAE which will boost tourism and economy of the two nations.
The UAE-Israel visa exemption is the first such agreement between Israel and any Arab country.
“We have approved a visa waiver agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This is important for tourism and economy that is developing between us,” Netanyahu said on Twitter.
The UAE has announced that it will open an embassy in Tel Aviv.
In October, The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that UAE citizens will soon be able to travel to Israel without the need for a visa for a maximum of 90 days per visit. The exemption came as part of the mutual visa waiver memorandum of understanding signed by both the countries.
On November 1, the UAE Cabinet ratified the agreement between the UAE and Israel regarding visa-free entry for citizens of the two countries.
