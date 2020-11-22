Emiratis get more time to update ICA information

The first phase of the initiative targets Emiratis in the 18-60 years age group.

Emiratis have until December 31 to update their personal details on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website or app. The updated data will help the medical sector coordinate efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Your Data, Your Identity’ scheme launched in October this year provides a digital system that meets the requirements of the health and other government sectors.

The first phase of the initiative targets Emiratis in the 18-60 years age group. Each adult is responsible for updating his or her personal data as well as those who are on his/her family register.

The data updating process for other age groups and residents will be announced later, the ICA added.