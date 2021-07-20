Government
Eid Al Adha: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Saudi King Salman

Wam/Abu Dhabi/Riyadh
Filed on July 20, 2021

(Wam)

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed UAE President's Eid greetings to King Salman.


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, via telephone call.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's greetings to King Salman and his best wishes for good health and well-being as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Saudi Arabia.

UAE leaders exchange Eid greetings

King Salman expressed his best wishes of further progress and prosperity for the people of UAE.




