UAE leaders exchange Eid Al Adha greetings

The President, Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Rulers of the Emirates exchange Eid greetings

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, UAE leaders greeted each other and the people of the nation on Monday.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of greetings to kings, presidents and amirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

In his messages, Sheikh Khalifa expressed his wishes of good health and happiness to the leaders and wished further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greeted Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also conveyed Eid Al Adha greetings to the people of the UAE and the frontline workers in all fields of humanitarian work and their families.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, shared Eid Al Adha greetings to Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and other UAE leaders.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent Eid greetings to Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and other leaders of the UAE. He also expressed his best wishes and greetings to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, also greeted Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, greeted the President, Vice-President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent Eid Al Adha greetings to Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Rulers of the Emirates.