UAE leaders exchange Eid Al Adha greetings
The President, Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Rulers of the Emirates exchange Eid greetings
On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, UAE leaders greeted each other and the people of the nation on Monday.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of greetings to kings, presidents and amirs of Arab and Islamic countries.
In his messages, Sheikh Khalifa expressed his wishes of good health and happiness to the leaders and wished further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greeted Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also conveyed Eid Al Adha greetings to the people of the UAE and the frontline workers in all fields of humanitarian work and their families.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, shared Eid Al Adha greetings to Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and other UAE leaders.
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent Eid greetings to Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and other leaders of the UAE. He also expressed his best wishes and greetings to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, also greeted Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Rulers of the Emirates.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, greeted the President, Vice-President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent Eid Al Adha greetings to Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Rulers of the Emirates.
-
News
Boxing champion Chris Eubank thanks Dubai Police...
Sebastian, a boxer and MMA fighter, died in Dubai on July 7 after... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Meet the frontliners keeping...
Pakistani expat Dr Saba Iqbal Awan, who works as a general... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai school principal leads dive to fish out...
As the school’s scuba diving team ventured out into the sea,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh250,000 payout for woman disabled after...
The woman said she has found it difficult to find a job after the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 16 countries to UAE remain...
The decision was announced in a new safety decision circular issued... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Saudi relations remain strong: Sheikh Mohamed
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
7 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages