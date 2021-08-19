Abu Dhabi health insurance: Fine exemptions till October 23 announced
Individuals face a fine of Dh300 per month who do not subscribe to a health insurance plan.
Abu Dhabi residents who have not enrolled in, or renewed, their health insurance schemes, have been exempted from fines till October 23.
According to the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), after the expiry of the exemption period, individuals who do not subscribe to a health insurance plan shall be subject to a fine of Dh300 per month.
DoH had previously launched a set of initiatives and exemptions which ensure that all members of the community obtain health insurance policies.
The department urged residents to take advantage of the exemption period by contacting the licensed health insurance companies in Abu Dhabi.
The scheme aims to provide access to the right healthcare services at the right time through securing health insurance coverage to all residents of the UAE Capital.
Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, undersecretary of DoH, said: “The DoH is keen on exploring ways to ensure the availability of healthcare services for all residents of the Emirate in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Within the framework of our commitment to the community, we aim to achieve one of our strategic priorities of providing integrated and continuous healthcare for all individuals of the community. This focuses on monitoring performance, controlling health insurance costs, setting regulations as well as applying best practices and international standards.
“As we strive to support the health and safety of our community members, we encourage them to subscribe to a health insurance plan or renew their subscription to ensure they get the care they need.”
