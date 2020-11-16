10-year golden visa a reward for us, say UAE doctors

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the government's decision to expand the golden visa scheme on Sunday.

The medical fraternity of the UAE has lauded the government’s decision to expand the ambit of the golden visa scheme that now allows any medical doctor to qualify for the long-term visa.

On Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a significant expansion of the golden visa scheme that would now include more categories of professionals who will be eligible for the 10-year residency.

Thanking the government for acknowledging the efforts of healthcare professionals, Dr Sherbaz Bichu , CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics UAE, said: "Doctors around the world have been at the forefront in the battle against Covid-19 and have truly proven to be heroes. The initiative to grant the 10-year golden visa to doctors shows the government's efforts to recognise their hard work and contribution, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. As one of the leading healthcare providers in the region, we strive to provide care to all our patients even in the toughest of times and would like to express our gratitude to His Highness for announcing this excellent endeavour."

Calling it a step that will help attract more professionals to the UAE, Dr Jacob Cherian, medical director for Medcare Medical Centres and specialist internal medicine at Medcare Medical Centre Marina, said: “This announcement shows once again the great visionary leadership of the UAE. To consider all doctors for this 10-year visa is a recognition of the hard work and dedication by medical professionals during this difficult times. I think this step will attract many more professionals from all disciplines to this great country and will also retain them for a longer period of time.”

Lauding the visionary leadership of the country for recognising the hard work of doctors, Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen, specialist pulmonologist, Medeor Hospital , Dubai, commented: “The high levels of flexibility and agility of doctors and other healthcare professionals along with the strong support of the authorities played a significant role in the UAE containing the Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement of the government to give 10-year resident visas to doctors demonstrates how much the leadership values the services of healthcare professionals.”

In addition to doctors, the new categories added to the golden residency programme starting from December 1, 2020, will also target a wide range of scientists and data experts, people with backgrounds in computer and electrical engineering and those with artificial intelligence and programming expertise; PhD holdrers and outstanding students.

