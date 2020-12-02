News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Google Doodle celebrates UAE National Day 2020

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 2, 2020

(Screengrab)

Google changed its logo to mark the UAE's 49th National Day.

Google has joined in the UAE's celebrations of its 49th National Day with a special Google Doodle to mark the occasion.

Google Doodle is where the internet giant makes changes to its logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, major world events and the lives of famous people.

The logo that's visual today, December 2, marks the 49th National Day with an animated doodle of the UAE's flag.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201203&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209741&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 