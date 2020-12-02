Google Doodle celebrates UAE National Day 2020

Google changed its logo to mark the UAE's 49th National Day.

Google has joined in the UAE's celebrations of its 49th National Day with a special Google Doodle to mark the occasion.

Google Doodle is where the internet giant makes changes to its logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, major world events and the lives of famous people.

The logo that's visual today, December 2, marks the 49th National Day with an animated doodle of the UAE's flag.