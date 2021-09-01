Get free cardiac consultations, affordable health checks at Zulekha Hospital

Individuals can dial in or WhatsApp on 971 600524442 for appointments.

UAE residents and visitors can now get free consultations with experts as well as affordable health checks for cardio vascular diseases at Zulekha Hospital, starting September 1 until December 31.

The offer, spearheaded by the hospital in association with Khaleej Times, is to mark World Heart Day on September 29.

Individuals can dial in or WhatsApp on 971 600524442 for appointments.

"Zulekha Hospital has been at the forefront of promoting early detection and prevention of lifestyle diseases with community initiatives educating the masses and encouraging good health ambassadors to take the message of 'good health for all' forward. 'No More Excuses', 'Eat Play Laugh' and 'Happy Minds' are some of our other health initiatives supporting the good health message," said managing director Taher Shams.

The hospital is also running an year-long offer in which patients can get a consultation, an ECG and an echo for Dh299. A comprehensive check-up which also includes lipid profile, fasting glucose, sr. creatinine, and SGPT tests costs Dh599.

According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases cause 40 per cent of the deaths annually around the world.