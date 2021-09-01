Get free cardiac consultations, affordable health checks at Zulekha Hospital
Individuals can dial in or WhatsApp on 971 600524442 for appointments.
UAE residents and visitors can now get free consultations with experts as well as affordable health checks for cardio vascular diseases at Zulekha Hospital, starting September 1 until December 31.
The offer, spearheaded by the hospital in association with Khaleej Times, is to mark World Heart Day on September 29.
Individuals can dial in or WhatsApp on 971 600524442 for appointments.
"Zulekha Hospital has been at the forefront of promoting early detection and prevention of lifestyle diseases with community initiatives educating the masses and encouraging good health ambassadors to take the message of 'good health for all' forward. 'No More Excuses', 'Eat Play Laugh' and 'Happy Minds' are some of our other health initiatives supporting the good health message," said managing director Taher Shams.
The hospital is also running an year-long offer in which patients can get a consultation, an ECG and an echo for Dh299. A comprehensive check-up which also includes lipid profile, fasting glucose, sr. creatinine, and SGPT tests costs Dh599.
According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases cause 40 per cent of the deaths annually around the world.
-
News
UAE: Hospital ordered to pay doctor almost Dh50,...
The doctor also said that Dh3,000 had been deducted from her last... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Girl lodges complaint over...
UAE law: A child is entitled to be named suitably 'to avoid... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, dusty forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid at night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, US Secretary of Defence ...
Austin lauded UAE's support to facilitate the safe transit of US... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour...
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded in Dibba Al...
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are ... READ MORE
-
News
Ski Dubai to transform into -4°C running track
The second edition of DXB Snow Run will be back on September 17. READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla