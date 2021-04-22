- EVENTS
First-ever Israeli investor buys property in Dubai
Azizi Developments sells a one-bedroom apartment in Creek Views II
Dubai-based private property developer Azizi Developments on Thursday claimed that it became the first developer in the country to register an Israeli property purchase.
The first-ever property sold and registered to an Israeli investor in the UAE’s history is a one-bedroom apartment in Creek Views II, which is located in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) with direct access to Al Khail Road.
The developer said it has received requests from a large number of Israeli nationals since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords on September 15, 2020, for property purchases.
“We’re delighted to welcome Israeli investors to Dubai's real estate landscape, and to be the first to officially register an Israeli national as a property buyer,” said Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Azizi Developments.
“This registration, which is the first of many to come, is a truly monumental move that we are proud to facilitate. Now, we look forward to offering Israelis world-class properties in a city that is the best place to visit, live and work in,” he said.
