Expo 2020 Dubai: DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations
They will serve visitors to the Opportunity; Sustainability and Mobility pavilions
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has installed 15 electric vehicle (EV) Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai's pavilions: Opportunity; Sustainability and Mobility.
The Green Chargers will serve the electric vehicles visitors to the Expo. DEWA has installed five Green Chargers at each pavilion, enough to charge 30 electric vehicles simultaneously, in addition to two stations currently being built at the Expo office.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that installing 17 Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai is part of DEWA's efforts to support the vision of the wise leadership to host the best edition of the Expo in Dubai. This also supports the Smart Dubai initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.
"As the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, DEWA has allocated AED 4.26 billion to support infrastructure projects for electricity and water networks at the exhibition, using the latest smart systems. It will also supply Expo 2020 Dubai with clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world," added Al Tayer.
DEWA has installed over 300 Green Chargers across Dubai. It provides a free charging service at public charging stations for non-commercial EV owners registered in the Green Charger service until December 31, 2021.
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Students thrilled to go back to on-...
Parents dropping off their kids directly at the school had to show... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, dusty forecast on Sunday
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Parents ensure kids' vaccinations ahead of...
Along with Covid-19 jabs, parents are making sure that children are... READ MORE
-
News
5 steps to register Covid jab certificates issued ...
Travellers can register certificates via the Federal Authority for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic, some delays on first day back to...
Roads surrounding the school witnessed light congestions READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I combine sick leaves with annual...
Find out if availing such leaves can result in termination from the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
26 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla