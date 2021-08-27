Emirati Women's Day: Street named after Sheikha Fatima

Sheikh Mohamed gives directives to name street as recognition and appreciation of Her Highness’ role in supporting and empowering women

As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day on Saturday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Executive Council, has named the main street that leads to Qasr Al Bahar and intersects with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in honour of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of Family Development Foundation and Mother of the Nation.

The directives come as recognition and appreciation of Her Highness’ role in supporting and empowering Emirati women in all aspects of life, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, said on Friday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Street on Friday, in a ceremony coinciding with Emirati Women’s Day and celebrating Her Highness’ journey.

The ceremony, which was attended by a number of senior government representatives, highlighted projects launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima to drive women advancement, and included a short film on key initiatives she has led since the inception of the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the role played by Her Highness during the UAE’s growth had enabled Emirati women to enhance their contribution to society.

He said that giving the name of Sheikha Fatima to the main street was a token of appreciation to the woman who was the best support for the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed. It is also in appreciation for all of her initiatives and projects that benefit women and children and helped Emirati women achieve prominent positions locally and internationally. This is in addition to Her Highness’ support for many international projects that empower women.

Sheikh Khaled also expressed his sincere thanks to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his guidance and in choosing the street that ends at Qasr Al Bahar, which witnessed all stages of nation building with the Founding Father.

