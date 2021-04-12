- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Boy in Sharjah tangles wire around neck while playing, chokes to death
He was playing with his brother when the incident took place.
A four-year-old boy choked to death on an electric wire he had entangled around his neck while playing at home in Sharjah.
Sharjah Police said they suspect no foul play in the death of the Arab boy as preliminary investigations reveal he had accidentally tied the electric wire around his neck while playing near the door of their house in Al Tawoon area.
The police said the Al Buhairah Police station is probing the incident, but preliminary investigation and interrogation of family members reveal the boy had died after he wrapped the electric wire around his neck while playing with his brother and was suffocated to death.
The parents called an ambulance and rushed the boy to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital informed the police of the incident which assigned Al Buhairah Police station to investigate the case and determine the cause of death.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli