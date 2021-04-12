UAE: Boy in Sharjah tangles wire around neck while playing, chokes to death

He was playing with his brother when the incident took place.

A four-year-old boy choked to death on an electric wire he had entangled around his neck while playing at home in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police said they suspect no foul play in the death of the Arab boy as preliminary investigations reveal he had accidentally tied the electric wire around his neck while playing near the door of their house in Al Tawoon area.

The police said the Al Buhairah Police station is probing the incident, but preliminary investigation and interrogation of family members reveal the boy had died after he wrapped the electric wire around his neck while playing with his brother and was suffocated to death.

The parents called an ambulance and rushed the boy to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital informed the police of the incident which assigned Al Buhairah Police station to investigate the case and determine the cause of death.

