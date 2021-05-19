Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road accident

Afkar Abdullah /Ajman
Filed on May 19, 2021

The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue unit arrived.


A 25-year-old Emirati was killed on Wednesday morning after his SUV crashed into a truck in Ajman's Al Hamidiyah area.

Lt-Col Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of the traffic and patrols department of the Ajman Police, said the accident was reported at 4.15am on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed street, near Al Hamidiyah Bridge towards Sharjah.

Initial investigations revealed that the crash happened when the truck swerved from the right lane to the middle, hitting the Emirati's SUV and causing it to turn over several times.

The Ajman Civil Defence team rushed him to a hospital but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The director of the traffic and patrols department called on all drivers to keep their eyes on the road, take caution, and follow all safety rules to prevent such tragic accidents.

