Minor fire breaks out at Dubai Mall, extinguished in 5 minutes
Visitors were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.
A minor fire broke out at Dubai Mall on Saturday.
The Dubai Civil Defence department evacuated a restaurant and the area around it at the Dubai Mall after a fire was reported.
The DCD said that a team of firefighters from Zabeel Centre was dispatched within six minutes to the scene, after receiving report of the fire report at 7:43 pm.
The fire started near an ornamental tree outside a restaurant. It was brought under control within five minutes.
