Minor fire breaks out at Dubai Mall, extinguished in 5 minutes

A minor fire broke out at Dubai Mall on Saturday.

The Dubai Civil Defence department evacuated a restaurant and the area around it at the Dubai Mall after a fire was reported.

The DCD said that a team of firefighters from Zabeel Centre was dispatched within six minutes to the scene, after receiving report of the fire report at 7:43 pm.

Visitors were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire started near an ornamental tree outside a restaurant. It was brought under control within five minutes.