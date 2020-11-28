Emergencies
Logo
 
HOME > News > Emergencies

Minor fire breaks out at Dubai Mall, extinguished in 5 minutes

Marie Nammour /Dubai
mary@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 28, 2020

(Supplied)

Visitors were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

A minor fire broke out at Dubai Mall on Saturday.

The Dubai Civil Defence department evacuated a restaurant and the area around it at the Dubai Mall after a fire was reported.

The DCD said that a team of firefighters from Zabeel Centre was dispatched within six minutes to the scene, after receiving report of the fire report at 7:43 pm.

Visitors were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire started near an ornamental tree outside a restaurant. It was brought under control within five minutes.

author

Marie Nammour

Originally from Lebanon, Marie has been covering the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution, immigration and labour issues often, and the Dubai International Film Festival. A graduate from the Holy Spirit university of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city to the north of Beirut, she worked as an in-house reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station back home and a legal translator for a renowned law college in the Lebanese capital. Speaks fluently four languages and is fond of travelling, psychology, learning more and grown by now a rich ‘criminal’ imagination…




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201207&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209297&Ref=AR&profile=1876 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 