Woman falls to death from high-rise in Dubai's JLT

Filed on November 22, 2020 | Last updated on November 22, 2020 at 11.21 pm

According to an eyewitness, the woman fell from a building in cluster G around 2pm.

A young woman reportedly fell to death from a high-rise in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), eyewitnesses have said.

The witness, who works in the same building, looked visibly shaken. She said she had stepped out of office for lunch and was at a coffee shop in the building when she heard a thud.

“I froze when I got out of the coffee shop. A woman’s body was on the floor. I saw some people rush towards the body. They were screaming and asking for help,” she said.

Security guards and the police have cordoned off the area.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the Dubai Police for further details.

