2 kids held in Dubai for driving recklessly, hitting police patrol

One of the boys took his brother's vehicle without the latter's knowledge; he also drove in the opposite direction of the road

The Dubai Police have arrested two minors for driving a vehicle recklessly and hitting a police patrol. The two boys aged 15 and 14 years have been referred to the public prosecution on charges of driving illegally, endangering lives and damaging a public property.

Brigadier-General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of the Rashidiya Police Station, said a police patrol noticed the vehicle in Al Warqa at 4am. Despite signalling the vehicle to stop, the minor who was driving it refused to and crashed into the patrol.

The boy then drove the vehicle in the opposite direction of the road, “which could have proven to be very dangerous” for the two boys and others on the road.

The patrol managed to stop the vehicle. Investigations revealed that the minor had taken his brother’s vehicle without telling him.

Brig-Gen Al Malik urged families to ensure that their kids don’t have access to vehicle keys.

Earlier this month, two Emirati boys aged 12 and 13 died after their vehicle being driven by the teenager crashed in Ras Al Khaimah.

After the crash, authorities had warned parents to ensure that their children don’t sneak out to take their vehicles out for a spin.

Brigadier Mohammed Saaed Al Humaidi, Director-General of Central Operations, warned that many kids have lost their lives after they took their parents’ cars out for a drive.

In March 2019, four teenagers were killed as their 4WD crashed in Ras Al Khaimah. Three other Emirati teenagers were injured in the crash that happened because of speeding.

In November 2019, an Indian woman died after being run over by a 4WD being driven by her 17-year-old son in Sharjah. The teenager was taking driving lessons at the time.

In March, a 14-year-old Emirati girl died after driving her parents’ car without their knowledge in Sharjah.

