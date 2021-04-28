Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dubai to step up inspections of eateries, public kitchens

The most common violation during the holy month was the accumulation of foodstuffs due to high demand.

Dubai Municipality will intensify inspection campaigns in the period leading up to Eid al-Fitr.

The authority intends to target food establishments, especially confectionery shops, roasteries, bakeries, sweets and chocolate factories, and public kitchens.

This campaign falls within the Municipality’s efforts to ensure the best practices are applied during the preparation, storage, display and transportation to prevent contamination of products (especially cross-contamination).

Sultan Ali Al-Taher, Director of Food Inspection at Dubai Municipality, told Al Bayan that the Food Inspection Department has put in place some health requirements and measures to raise awareness to ensure the safe handling of popular food during the holy month of Ramadan and just before Eid al-Fitr.

He added that shoppers and workers in food establishments must adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19 by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing. Institutions must also conduct disinfection and sterilisation operations.

Al-Taher explained that the preparation for the holy month of Ramadan began by training the Food Inspection Department staff to address violations that affect public health through field follow-up visits throughout the day.

He said that 982 inspections were carried out before and during the first days of Ramadan at the most popular sales outlets and 96 per cent of them were compliant with protocol.

