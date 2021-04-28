- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dubai to step up inspections of eateries, public kitchens
The most common violation during the holy month was the accumulation of foodstuffs due to high demand.
Dubai Municipality will intensify inspection campaigns in the period leading up to Eid al-Fitr.
The authority intends to target food establishments, especially confectionery shops, roasteries, bakeries, sweets and chocolate factories, and public kitchens.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE Covid: 16 food outlets shut as inspections stepped up ahead of Ramadan
This campaign falls within the Municipality’s efforts to ensure the best practices are applied during the preparation, storage, display and transportation to prevent contamination of products (especially cross-contamination).
Sultan Ali Al-Taher, Director of Food Inspection at Dubai Municipality, told Al Bayan that the Food Inspection Department has put in place some health requirements and measures to raise awareness to ensure the safe handling of popular food during the holy month of Ramadan and just before Eid al-Fitr.
He added that shoppers and workers in food establishments must adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19 by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing. Institutions must also conduct disinfection and sterilisation operations.
Al-Taher explained that the preparation for the holy month of Ramadan began by training the Food Inspection Department staff to address violations that affect public health through field follow-up visits throughout the day.
He said that 982 inspections were carried out before and during the first days of Ramadan at the most popular sales outlets and 96 per cent of them were compliant with protocol.
The most common violation during the holy month was the accumulation of foodstuffs due to high demand.
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE cloud seeding: Moderate rainfall in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi City is experiencing overcast skies and cooler temperatures. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi
The collision of the two vehicles led to a fire READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli